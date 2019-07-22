Luxoft Holding Inc. (LXFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Both Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxoft Holding Inc. 58 0.00 N/A 1.23 47.02 SAP SE 118 0.00 N/A 3.06 41.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Luxoft Holding Inc. and SAP SE. SAP SE seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Luxoft Holding Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Luxoft Holding Inc. is currently more expensive than SAP SE, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxoft Holding Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 6.8% SAP SE 0.00% 11.8% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Luxoft Holding Inc.’s current beta is 2.33 and it happens to be 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500. SAP SE’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Luxoft Holding Inc. are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor SAP SE’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Luxoft Holding Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SAP SE.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Luxoft Holding Inc. and SAP SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxoft Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SAP SE 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of SAP SE is $152.33, which is potential 22.03% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Luxoft Holding Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of SAP SE are owned by institutional investors. Luxoft Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.33%. Competitively, 25.5% are SAP SE’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxoft Holding Inc. -1.54% -1.99% -0.98% 36.27% 36.82% 89.35% SAP SE 1.5% 11.85% 19.87% 16.49% 9.53% 26.74%

For the past year Luxoft Holding Inc. has stronger performance than SAP SE

Summary

SAP SE beats on 6 of the 10 factors Luxoft Holding Inc.

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The companyÂ’s products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.