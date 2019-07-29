Luxoft Holding Inc. (LXFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxoft Holding Inc. 58 0.00 N/A 1.23 47.02 Manhattan Associates Inc. 61 9.52 N/A 1.57 41.33

Demonstrates Luxoft Holding Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Manhattan Associates Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Luxoft Holding Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Luxoft Holding Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Luxoft Holding Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxoft Holding Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 6.8% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 73.4% 33%

Risk and Volatility

Luxoft Holding Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luxoft Holding Inc. Its rival Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Luxoft Holding Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.33% are Luxoft Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxoft Holding Inc. -1.54% -1.99% -0.98% 36.27% 36.82% 89.35% Manhattan Associates Inc. -3.05% 13.04% 21.9% 30.2% 46.23% 53.03%

For the past year Luxoft Holding Inc. was more bullish than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Luxoft Holding Inc.

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The companyÂ’s products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.