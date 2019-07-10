Luxoft Holding Inc. (LXFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Determine Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM)

Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) and Determine Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxoft Holding Inc. 57 2.21 N/A 1.23 47.02 Determine Inc. N/A 0.19 N/A -0.13 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxoft Holding Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 6.8% Determine Inc. 0.00% -487.1% -32%

Luxoft Holding Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.33. Determine Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.85 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Luxoft Holding Inc. are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Determine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Luxoft Holding Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Determine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxoft Holding Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Determine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Luxoft Holding Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.02% and an $59 average price target.

Institutional investors held 0% of Luxoft Holding Inc. shares and 21.3% of Determine Inc. shares. About 5.33% of Luxoft Holding Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Determine Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxoft Holding Inc. -1.54% -1.99% -0.98% 36.27% 36.82% 89.35% Determine Inc. -2.74% 66.67% -11.6% -65.7% -89.87% -30.5%

For the past year Luxoft Holding Inc. has 89.35% stronger performance while Determine Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance.

Luxoft Holding Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Determine Inc.

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The companyÂ’s products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides SmartContracts, a solution for the controlling of contract processes from request, authoring, negotiation, approval, and e-signature through ongoing obligations management, analysis, reporting, and renewals; SmartSource, an enterprise scale solution to support the processes of supplier on-boarding, supplier selection, and on-going supplier management; and SmartAnalytics, which delivers business insights and executive reporting. In addition, the company offers Configuration Solution, a patented configuration engine, which streamlines the management and dissemination of product information, enabling companies to accelerate the opportunity-to-order process for manufacturers, service providers, and financial services companies. Further, it provides various services, including implementations, configurations, system upgrades, migrations, and solution architecture services. The company serves industries, including insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Bermuda, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, China, Hong Kong, and Bulgaria. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.