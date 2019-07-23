Luxoft Holding Inc. (LXFT) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxoft Holding Inc. 58 0.00 N/A 1.23 47.02 Paycom Software Inc. 190 22.35 N/A 2.45 83.39

In table 1 we can see Luxoft Holding Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Paycom Software Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Luxoft Holding Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Luxoft Holding Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Paycom Software Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Luxoft Holding Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxoft Holding Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 6.8% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.33 shows that Luxoft Holding Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Paycom Software Inc. has beta of 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Luxoft Holding Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Paycom Software Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Luxoft Holding Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Luxoft Holding Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxoft Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Paycom Software Inc.’s potential downside is -17.41% and its average price target is $193.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Luxoft Holding Inc. shares and 77.8% of Paycom Software Inc. shares. 5.33% are Luxoft Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.4% are Paycom Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxoft Holding Inc. -1.54% -1.99% -0.98% 36.27% 36.82% 89.35% Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92%

For the past year Luxoft Holding Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Paycom Software Inc.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Luxoft Holding Inc.

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The companyÂ’s products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.