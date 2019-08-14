Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Has Lowered Position; Teton Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Com (ETH) by $574,066

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (ETH) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 30,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 144,788 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 114,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 167,151 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 26/04/2018 – Ethan Allen 3Q EPS 9c; 05/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #Bitcoin and the other major cryptocurrencies fall $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Issues Including Marketing Costs Will Hurt 3Q Results; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 72.85% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Rev $232.9M; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Luxoft Holding; 09/04/2018 – Luxoft Holding, Inc Announces Up To $60 Million Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 07/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING, REPORTS UP TO $60M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 28,526 shares to 495,320 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opko Health Inc Com (NYSE:OPK) by 194,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,300 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,718 were accumulated by Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Euclidean Tech reported 100,853 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 26,174 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 224,006 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 21,500 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 175,929 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 253,382 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 42,277 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 705 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Comm holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 10,000 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 9,934 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company invested in 0% or 19,000 shares. 25,829 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 228,655 shares to 811,358 shares, valued at $19.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 450,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

