Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Holder Moon Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Share Value Declined; Cigna (CI) Position Has Increased by Grisanti Capital Management Llc

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47B, down from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 53.45% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Luxoft Holding; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 09/04/2018 – Luxoft Holding, Inc Announces Up To $60 Million Share Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Rev $232.9M; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING, REPORTS UP TO $60M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 12/03/2018 Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 1084.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 27,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 2,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $163.44. About 684,624 shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 12.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – SALE REMAINS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL AND IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN FY19; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CONSIDERATION WILL CONSIST OF $48.75 IN CASH,0.2434 SHRS; 07/03/2018 – Cigna Nears Deal to Buy Express Scripts–Update; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna is close to buying Express Scripts: Report; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA, EXPRESS SCRIPTS HELD TALKS WITH OTHER FIRMS BEFORE DEAL; 08/03/2018 – FierceHealth: #BREAKING: @Cigna will buy @ExpressScripts in a deal worth $67 billion; 09/05/2018 – Cigna Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for Fourth Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 – Express Scripts: Cigna Entered Commitment for $26.7B Bridge Loan Facility for Deal Financing

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27,523 shares to 65,917 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 9,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,230 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cigna (CI) Completes Combination with Express Scripts (ESRX) – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CIGNA Corporation (CI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Sickly Healthcare Stocks to Avoid – Yahoo Finance” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cigna Ranked First in the Health Care Industry for Supporting Healthy Communities and Families – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Aetna Uncertainty Is Keeping CVS Stock Way Undervalued – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 1,400 shares. Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.25% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 16,900 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Co owns 2,062 shares. Grisanti Capital Ltd Llc holds 2.9% or 29,600 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 202 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hikari Power reported 28,697 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 14,814 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.28% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Riverpark Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 509 shares. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 0% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 190 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited has invested 0.18% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Fincl Serv holds 77 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability Company reported 757 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc has invested 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30 shares to 21,943 shares, valued at $4.17 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.