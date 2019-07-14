Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Cut Its Position; Valinor Management Decreased Its Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $36.09 Million as Market Value Rose

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 572,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.19M, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 1.16M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 89,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 95,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 68.11% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 17/04/2018 – SoftBank Robotics America Announces Luxoft as Premier Development Partner for Pepper, the Humanoid Robot; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.59; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Luxoft Holding

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 12,225 shares to 28,926 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son by 9,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 942,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX).

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49,690 shares to 356,300 shares, valued at $127.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 8,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.04M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 94,723 shares. Raymond James has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Turtle Creek Asset Inc holds 8.59% or 1.75 million shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 261,710 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited owns 55,556 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Invesco Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1.29M shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 311,366 shares. 3,358 are owned by Captrust Financial Advisors. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 27,925 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.1% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 60,000 shares. Asset Management One Communications owns 135,161 shares. Telemus Cap Llc invested in 0.03% or 5,246 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 0.01% or 50,985 shares.

