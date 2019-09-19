Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxfer Holdings PLC 22 0.93 N/A 0.43 45.77 U.S. Well Services Inc. 6 0.26 N/A -0.88 0.00

Demonstrates Luxfer Holdings PLC and U.S. Well Services Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 6.6% 3% U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7%

Liquidity

Luxfer Holdings PLC has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Luxfer Holdings PLC and U.S. Well Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.6% and 58.6% respectively. About 1.4% of Luxfer Holdings PLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 8.6% are U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxfer Holdings PLC -7.47% -20.43% -17.21% -0.75% 9.08% 12.42% U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31%

For the past year Luxfer Holdings PLC has 12.42% stronger performance while U.S. Well Services Inc. has -52.31% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Luxfer Holdings PLC beats U.S. Well Services Inc.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.