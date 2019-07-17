Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) to pay $0.13 on Aug 7, 2019; Coe Capital Management Boosted Humana (HUM) Stake

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) is expected to pay $0.13 on Aug 7, 2019. (NYSE:LXFR) shareholders before Jul 18, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s current price of $22.11 translates into 0.57% yield. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s dividend has Jul 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 184,221 shares traded. Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has risen 61.80% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFR News: 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC – INTEND TO CONVERT FROM FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER STATUS TO DOMESTIC ISSUER STATUS; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER – HAVE STARTED PROCESS OF RECRUITING TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS AND APPOINTING A NEW CHAIRPERSON; 27/03/2018 – Luxfer Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Luxfer ECLIPSE™, World’s Lightest-weight SCBA Cylinder for Firefighter Life Support, Launched at FDIC Show; 09/05/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC LXFR.N – INCREASING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL YEAR TO EPS OF $1.20 TO $1.30 ON AN ADJUSTED, PER FULLY DILUTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.23; 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Luxfer Holdings; 09/05/2018 – Luxfer Holdings Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.30; 19/03/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY LOSS PER BASIC SHARE $0.09

Coe Capital Management Llc increased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 154.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coe Capital Management Llc acquired 2,582 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)'s stock declined 18.60%. The Coe Capital Management Llc holds 4,254 shares with $1.13 million value, up from 1,672 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $38.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $284.3. About 779,888 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd invested in 4,698 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com owns 3,973 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Tci Wealth stated it has 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Huntington Savings Bank invested in 0.04% or 9,107 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 306,086 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Hl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 12,816 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 81 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 25,729 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 311 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.49% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 769 were reported by Manchester Cap Management Ltd Company. 415,455 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag.

Among 6 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Humana had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 7 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $31500 target in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity. BEVERIDGE – ROY A also sold $2.54M worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) shares.