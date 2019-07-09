Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) to pay $0.13 on Aug 7, 2019; Btc Capital Management Has Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake By $395,477

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) is expected to pay $0.13 on Aug 7, 2019. (NYSE:LXFR) shareholders before Jul 18, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s current price of $24.68 translates into 0.51% yield. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s dividend has Jul 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 151,505 shares traded. Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has risen 61.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFR News: 09/05/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.38; 23/04/2018 – Luxfer ECLIPSE™, World’s Lightest-weight SCBA Cylinder for Firefighter Life Support, Launched at FDIC Show; 15/05/2018 – Harber Asset Management Buys 2.9% Position in Luxfer Holdings; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER – HAVE STARTED PROCESS OF RECRUITING TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS AND APPOINTING A NEW CHAIRPERSON; 09/05/2018 – Luxfer Holdings Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.30; 19/03/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 4Q Rev $116.1M; 27/03/2018 – Luxfer Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 23c; 19/03/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Luxfer Holdings

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 6,703 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Btc Capital Management Inc holds 132,664 shares with $7.84 million value, down from 139,367 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $239.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 12.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, makes, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $671.21 million. It operates in two divisions, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. It has a 61.24 P/E ratio. The Gas Cylinders segment makes and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand.

More notable recent Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The UK’s First Hydrogen Train Is Unveiled, Developed With Alternative Fuel Expertise From Luxfer – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Luxfer Set to Join Russell 2000® Index – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Btc Capital Management Inc increased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 2,635 shares to 21,180 valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 6,885 shares and now owns 45,558 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd invested in 89,216 shares. Greenwood Cap Lc reported 81,165 shares stake. Graybill Bartz And Associate Ltd holds 80,136 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Financial Consulate has invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 13,509 were accumulated by Insight 2811. 33,959 are held by Scott And Selber Inc. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc owns 322,016 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Country Tru Bancorporation invested in 1.21% or 462,100 shares. 381,058 are held by Levin Strategies Limited Partnership. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt stated it has 20,879 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Greenwood Gearhart invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 891,522 were accumulated by Bartlett Communications Ltd Co. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls has 1.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,389 shares. Iron Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 8,856 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 6.67% above currents $57.89 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup.