Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Reaches $15.04 1 Year Low; Boeing Company (the (BA) Shorts Raised By 11.08%

The stock of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.29 target or 5.00% below today’s $15.04 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $411.76 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $14.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $20.59 million less. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 93,349 shares traded. Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has risen 9.08% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFR News: 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Luxfer Holdings; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY LOSS PER BASIC SHARE $0.09; 23/04/2018 – Luxfer ECLIPSE™, World’s Lightest-weight SCBA Cylinder for Firefighter Life Support, Launched at FDIC Show; 19/03/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Capital Management NV Exits Position in Luxfer Holdings; 09/05/2018 – Luxfer Holdings Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.30; 23/04/2018 – Luxfer ECLIPSE™, World’s Lightest-weight SCBA Cylinder for Firefighter Life Support, Launched at FDIC Show; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC – FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 10% TO 15% FROM 2017; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER SAYS JOE BONN, NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF LUXFER, HAS INFORMED CO OF HIS DECISION TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN BY EARLY 2019; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC – INTEND TO CONVERT FROM FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER STATUS TO DOMESTIC ISSUER STATUS

Boeing Company (the (NYSE:BA) had an increase of 11.08% in short interest. BA’s SI was 5.63 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.08% from 5.07 million shares previously. With 4.83M avg volume, 1 days are for Boeing Company (the (NYSE:BA)’s short sellers to cover BA’s short positions. The SI to Boeing Company (the’s float is 1%. The stock decreased 2.34% or $8.79 during the last trading session, reaching $366.15. About 2.03 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that ae equipped with “stealth.”; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats

Analysts await Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.5 per share. LXFR’s profit will be $12.59M for 8.17 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Luxfer Holdings PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, makes, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $411.76 million. It operates in two divisions, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. It has a 126.39 P/E ratio. The Gas Cylinders segment makes and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 15.44% above currents $366.15 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11.

