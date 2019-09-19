Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) At $16.21 Forms Top; United States Antimony (UAMY)’s Sentiment Is 0.71

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 5 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 7 sold and reduced their stakes in United States Antimony Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 9.79 million shares, down from 9.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United States Antimony Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

More notable recent United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “U. S. Antimony Announces Continued Progress on the Los Juarez Gold and Silver Project and Reducing Costs of Antimony Production – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “U. S. Antimony Announces the Start of Gold and Silver Production From the Los Juarez Mine and Results of the New Furnaces in Mexico – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “U. S. Antimony Responds to Chinese Rare Earth Threats with Continued Expansion Of Smelter Capacity – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “U.S. Antimony Reports Doubling Of Mexican Smelter Capacity – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “United States Antimony Corp. – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 14, 2017.

It closed at $0.58 lastly. It is down 30.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.65% the S&P500.

Creative Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United States Antimony Corporation for 8.12 million shares. Howe & Rusling Inc owns 200,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 132,500 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,200 shares.