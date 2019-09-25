Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Luxfer Holdings PLC has 91.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Luxfer Holdings PLC has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Luxfer Holdings PLC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 6.60% 3.00% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Luxfer Holdings PLC and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Luxfer Holdings PLC N/A 22 45.77 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Luxfer Holdings PLC has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Luxfer Holdings PLC is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Luxfer Holdings PLC and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxfer Holdings PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 1.58 2.56

The peers have a potential upside of 69.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Luxfer Holdings PLC and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxfer Holdings PLC -7.47% -20.43% -17.21% -0.75% 9.08% 12.42% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Luxfer Holdings PLC was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luxfer Holdings PLC are 1.9 and 1. Competitively, Luxfer Holdings PLC’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that Luxfer Holdings PLC is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Luxfer Holdings PLC’s peers are 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Luxfer Holdings PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Luxfer Holdings PLC’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.