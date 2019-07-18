Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) Contrasting side by side

Both Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxfer Holdings PLC 22 1.20 N/A 0.90 28.33 CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.29 N/A -0.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Luxfer Holdings PLC and CVD Equipment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 13.7% 6.3% CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.1 beta indicates that Luxfer Holdings PLC is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. CVD Equipment Corporation’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Luxfer Holdings PLC has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CVD Equipment Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. CVD Equipment Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.9% of Luxfer Holdings PLC shares and 17.5% of CVD Equipment Corporation shares. 1.3% are Luxfer Holdings PLC’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.5% are CVD Equipment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxfer Holdings PLC 6.19% 4.24% 31.11% -5.85% 61.8% 45.09% CVD Equipment Corporation -4.75% -3.22% -22.7% -14.66% -53.84% 1.69%

For the past year Luxfer Holdings PLC has stronger performance than CVD Equipment Corporation

Summary

Luxfer Holdings PLC beats CVD Equipment Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.