Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Comparing side by side

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxfer Holdings PLC 22 1.42 N/A 0.90 28.33 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 114 2.22 N/A 6.61 17.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Luxfer Holdings PLC and Curtiss-Wright Corporation. Curtiss-Wright Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Luxfer Holdings PLC. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Luxfer Holdings PLC is currently more expensive than Curtiss-Wright Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Luxfer Holdings PLC and Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 13.7% 6.3% Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8%

Risk and Volatility

Luxfer Holdings PLC’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Curtiss-Wright Corporation has beta of 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luxfer Holdings PLC. Its rival Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Luxfer Holdings PLC and Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxfer Holdings PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Curtiss-Wright Corporation is $140, which is potential 10.67% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Luxfer Holdings PLC and Curtiss-Wright Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 78.3%. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 0.7% are Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxfer Holdings PLC 6.19% 4.24% 31.11% -5.85% 61.8% 45.09% Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.66% 1.58% -3.29% 3.03% -13.44% 11.73%

For the past year Luxfer Holdings PLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.