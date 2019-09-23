Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxfer Holdings PLC 22 0.91 N/A 0.43 45.77 Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.20 N/A -1.30 0.00

Demonstrates Luxfer Holdings PLC and Broadwind Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Luxfer Holdings PLC and Broadwind Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 6.6% 3% Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3%

Volatility & Risk

Luxfer Holdings PLC’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Broadwind Energy Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Luxfer Holdings PLC are 1.9 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Broadwind Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Luxfer Holdings PLC can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.6% of Luxfer Holdings PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 38.1% of Broadwind Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.5% of Broadwind Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxfer Holdings PLC -7.47% -20.43% -17.21% -0.75% 9.08% 12.42% Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54%

For the past year Luxfer Holdings PLC was less bullish than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Summary

Luxfer Holdings PLC beats on 7 of the 8 factors Broadwind Energy Inc.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.