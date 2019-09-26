Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Analysts See $0.46 EPS; Shorts at INVESTOR AB STOCKHOLM FRIA B ORDINARY SH (IVSBF) Raised By 1.02%

INVESTOR AB STOCKHOLM FRIA B ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) had an increase of 1.02% in short interest. IVSBF’s SI was 436,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.02% from 431,600 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 242 days are for INVESTOR AB STOCKHOLM FRIA B ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:IVSBF)’s short sellers to cover IVSBF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 280 shares traded. Investor AB (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter's $0.5 EPS. LXFR's profit would be $12.59M giving it 8.45 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Luxfer Holdings PLC's analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 58,548 shares traded. Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has risen 9.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500.

Investor AB is a private equity and venture capital firm operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. The company has market cap of $51.63 billion. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, care, and education sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. It has a 7.88 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to invest globally and acquire a board seat.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, makes, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $425.73 million. It operates in two divisions, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. It has a 130.67 P/E ratio. The Gas Cylinders segment makes and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand.