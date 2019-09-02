Luv (LUV) Shares Declined While Davenport & Company Has Cut Its Position; Tesla Motors (TSLA) Share Value Rose While Tanaka Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Luv (LUV) by 89.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 795,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 91,712 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 887,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Luv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 3.27M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 15/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Puts Summer Travel On Sale; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 20/04/2018 – CFM SAYS RECOMMENDS ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS WITHIN NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS LOSS OF SINGLE FAN BLADE IN ENGINE BLOWOUT ‘JUST SHOULDN’T HAVE CAUSED’ THAT DRAMATIC AN IMPACT; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – F.A.A. Orders Closer Engine Inspections After Southwest Airlines Failure; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: A #SouthwestAirlines flight from Chicago to Newark had to make an emergency landing in; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE 737 AIRCRAFT IS ‘PROVEN, IS VERY RELIABLE. IT HAS THE GREATEST SUCCESS OF ANY OTHER AIRCRAFT TYPE’

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/03/2018 – Tesla/Elon Musk: the sun king; 29/03/2018 – Sam Ro: Exclusive video from inside Tesla; 12/04/2018 – NTSB: NTSB Revokes Tesla’s Party Status; 18/04/2018 – The most significant impact of any change in regulation could be the entry of foreign competitors like Tesla, according to James Chao, the managing director for Asia Pacific at IHS Markit; 31/05/2018 – TESLA CONFIRMS MODEL S ACCIDENT IN BRUSSELS; 25/04/2018 – If Tesla were to start producing its electric vehicles in China, it could help the entire market there grow, said Freeman Shen, founder of Chinese EV start-up WM Motor; 02/04/2018 – March 2018 was Tesla’s second-worst month, with prices falling 22.4 percent; 26/04/2018 – TESLA OPPOSES PROPOSAL THAT CHAIRMAN BE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – Tesla previously said it “withdrew” from the probe; 03/04/2018 – In self-driving cars, human drivers and standards come up short -experts

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxy (NYSE:OXY) by 52,907 shares to 821,392 shares, valued at $54.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog (NYSE:EOG) by 132,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $562.61M for 12.22 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.16 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Investment accumulated 7,978 shares. Dnb Asset As invested in 20,266 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.03% or 3.52 million shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 5.51M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Miracle Mile Advsrs accumulated 14,989 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 108,799 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Smith Graham And Advisors LP holds 163,130 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 550 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 675,419 shares. 1.35 million are owned by D E Shaw &. Srb stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.17% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Proffitt Goodson holds 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 554 shares. Mirae Asset Invs reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Missouri-based Commerce Bank has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Financial Ser has 250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nomura stated it has 103,693 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 728 were accumulated by Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il. Baillie Gifford Com reported 4.05% stake. Homrich And Berg holds 955 shares. Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Northern Trust stated it has 924,061 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.