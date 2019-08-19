Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Both Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 8 79.97 N/A -0.06 0.00 Inpixon 1 0.54 N/A 16.88 0.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Luokung Technology Corp. and Inpixon.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Luokung Technology Corp. and Inpixon’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4% Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Luokung Technology Corp. and Inpixon has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.2%. Luokung Technology Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.06% of Inpixon shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1% Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. had bullish trend while Inpixon had bearish trend.

Summary

Inpixon beats on 5 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.