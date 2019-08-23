Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Both Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 8 73.40 N/A -0.06 0.00 Avalara Inc. 66 20.31 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Luokung Technology Corp. and Avalara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Luokung Technology Corp. and Avalara Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Luokung Technology Corp. and Avalara Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Avalara Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $87.17 consensus target price and a 0.30% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares and 71.5% of Avalara Inc. shares. 46.5% are Luokung Technology Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Avalara Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1% Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. has weaker performance than Avalara Inc.

Summary

Avalara Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.