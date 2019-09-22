Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Reaches $6.83 After 6.00% Up Move; INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (INXSF) Shorts Raised By 16.21%

The stock of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 620,303 shares traded or 66.55% up from the average. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.37 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $7.24 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LKCO worth $82.08M more.

INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:INXSF) had an increase of 16.21% in short interest. INXSF's SI was 89,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.21% from 77,100 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 12 days are for INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:INXSF)'s short sellers to cover INXSF's short positions. It closed at $0.3047 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $6.75 million. It develops customer experience management software for retailers, restaurants, and hotels; survey software; mobile forms software; and event data capture software, as well as offers data collection services, including mystery shopping, third party audit, and customer experience measurement programs. It currently has negative earnings. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that offers content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which offer spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology.

