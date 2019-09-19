Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Comparing side by side

Both Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 7 61.88 N/A -0.06 0.00 Workday Inc. 198 12.33 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Luokung Technology Corp. and Workday Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Luokung Technology Corp. and Workday Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.6% of Workday Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Workday Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. has weaker performance than Workday Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Workday Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.