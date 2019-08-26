Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Comparing side by side

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 8 75.99 N/A -0.06 0.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 8 17.35 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Luokung Technology Corp. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares and 2.6% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares. Insiders held 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. had bullish trend while UP Fintech Holding Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

UP Fintech Holding Limited beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.