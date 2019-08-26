Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Comparing side by side

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|8
|75.99
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|UP Fintech Holding Limited
|8
|17.35
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Luokung Technology Corp. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0.00%
|-42.5%
|-23.4%
|UP Fintech Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares and 2.6% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares. Insiders held 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|10.02%
|62.9%
|55.38%
|-19.2%
|0%
|1%
|UP Fintech Holding Limited
|-3.89%
|-23.08%
|-68.89%
|0%
|0%
|-61.54%
For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. had bullish trend while UP Fintech Holding Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
UP Fintech Holding Limited beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.
