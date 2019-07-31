Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Comparing side by side

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 8 94.34 N/A -0.16 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.72 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Luokung Technology Corp. and Synaptics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Luokung Technology Corp. and Synaptics Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Luokung Technology Corp. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

Competitively the consensus target price of Synaptics Incorporated is $40.17, which is potential 22.96% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Luokung Technology Corp. and Synaptics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 100% respectively. Competitively, 2.2% are Synaptics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 19.97% 9.48% -28.6% 0% 0% -26.1% Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated has weaker performance than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.