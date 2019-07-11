Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Comparing side by side

Both Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 8 0.57 N/A -0.16 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 31 17.75 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Luokung Technology Corp. and Pluralsight Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -180.4% -41%

Analyst Ratings

Luokung Technology Corp. and Pluralsight Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Pluralsight Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, with potential upside of 8.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Luokung Technology Corp. and Pluralsight Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 19.97% 9.48% -28.6% 0% 0% -26.1% Pluralsight Inc. 3.14% 1.5% 4.87% 56.15% 0% 40.76%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. had bearish trend while Pluralsight Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pluralsight Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.