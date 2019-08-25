Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) Comparison side by side

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 8 74.73 N/A -0.06 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 20 4.87 N/A -2.03 0.00

Demonstrates Luokung Technology Corp. and Eventbrite Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Luokung Technology Corp. and Eventbrite Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Luokung Technology Corp. and Eventbrite Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.7% respectively. Insiders held 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Eventbrite Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. has 1% stronger performance while Eventbrite Inc. has -36.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Eventbrite Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.