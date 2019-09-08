Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 7 56.23 N/A -0.06 0.00 Avalara Inc. 69 19.15 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Luokung Technology Corp. and Avalara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Avalara Inc. has a consensus target price of $90.38, with potential upside of 11.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Luokung Technology Corp. and Avalara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.5% respectively. Luokung Technology Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.5%. Competitively, 4.2% are Avalara Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1% Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. was less bullish than Avalara Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Avalara Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.