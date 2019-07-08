Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Comparison side by side

Both Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 8 0.44 N/A -0.16 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 177 13.24 N/A 4.90 38.19

In table 1 we can see Luokung Technology Corp. and ANSYS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Luokung Technology Corp. and ANSYS Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, ANSYS Inc.’s potential downside is -6.07% and its consensus price target is $196.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Luokung Technology Corp. and ANSYS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.4%. Competitively, ANSYS Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 19.97% 9.48% -28.6% 0% 0% -26.1% ANSYS Inc. -2.08% -1.58% 7.99% 12.72% 11.97% 30.79%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. had bearish trend while ANSYS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors ANSYS Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.