Lundin Mining (LUN) Analysts See $0.12 EPS; 1 Analysts Are Bullish McKesson (MCK) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.80’s average target is 7.64% above currents $139.17 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) rating on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $16400 target. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 22. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. See McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 1,100.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. T_LUN’s profit would be $88.13 million giving it 13.19 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Lundin Mining Corporation’s analysts see -1,300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 1.82M shares traded. Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, and the Democratic Republic of Congo . The company has market cap of $4.65 billion. It produces copper, nickel, and zinc, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. It has a 58.07 P/E ratio. The company's wholly-owned operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $139.17. About 1.35M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.73 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 45.24 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

