Luna Innovations (LUNA) Reaches $6.28 After 9.00% Up Move; Needham Investment Management Boosted By $3.00 Million Its Wabtec (WAB) Holding

The stock of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 177,055 shares traded. Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has risen 51.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LUNA News: 20/03/2018 – LUNA INNOVATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luna Innovations Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUNA); 02/05/2018 – Luna Announces First Quarter Financial Release Date of May 9, 2018; The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $177.59 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $6.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LUNA worth $15.98M more.

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 603.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc acquired 42,250 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 49,250 shares with $3.53M value, up from 7,000 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $13.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $73.08. About 790,164 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of stock. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was made by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Wabtec Derailed in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wabtec To Consolidate Boise And Erie Operations – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 74 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 18,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates owns 156,336 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Com has invested 0.13% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.81% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Clearbridge Limited Liability reported 371 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com reported 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Eagle Asset Incorporated owns 0.22% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 599,447 shares. Weik Management holds 3,545 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na has 8,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 58,267 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Com has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Franklin Resources owns 10,814 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss reported 11.17M shares stake. Salem Counselors reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) stake by 140,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $209,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aquantia Corp stake by 158,850 shares and now owns 110,000 shares. Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83’s average target is 13.57% above currents $73.08 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had 8 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of WAB in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Luna Innovations Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:LUNA) 4.9% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Luna -7.3%; holder sells 171,701 shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks From the Best Performing Sectors in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mary Beth Vitale Appointed to Luna Innovations Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. LUNA’s profit will be $848,350 for 52.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Luna Innovations Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $7.00 million activity. 136,899 Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares with value of $872,654 were sold by Carilion Clinic.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Luna Innovations Incorporated shares while 5 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.63 million shares or 9.83% more from 6.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA). 345,912 were reported by Essex Invest Mngmt Communications Ltd Company. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 84,238 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA). Vanguard Gru accumulated 958,976 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 1.29M shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 655,687 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 22,968 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd owns 25,700 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 152,389 shares. State Street reported 0% in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, makes, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. The company has market cap of $177.59 million. It operates in two divisions, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. It has a 15.34 P/E ratio. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes.