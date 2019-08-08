Luna Innovations (LUNA) Reaches $5.52 52-Week High; Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shorts Increased By 26.37%

The stock of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) hit a new 52-week high and has $6.02 target or 9.00% above today’s $5.52 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $155.37 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $6.02 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.98M more. The stock increased 18.71% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 388,774 shares traded or 313.41% up from the average. Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has risen 51.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LUNA News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Luna County, Nm; 30/03/2018 – CO Securities: Press Releases Luna Investment Services, Richard Luna, & Gabe Luna; 10/04/2018 – Luna Wear Releases the World’s First llluminating Athletic Apparel Line; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luna Innovations Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUNA); 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Luna Innovations; 02/05/2018 – Luna Announces First Quarter Financial Release Date of May 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Luna Wear Releases the World’s First Illuminating Athletic Apparel Line; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN. JOAQUIM SILVA E LUNA SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/03/2018 Benvenue Medical to Present Positive Luna 3D lnterbody Fusion System Data at Spine Summit 2018; 20/03/2018 – Luna Innovations 4Q EPS 1c

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BCRX) had an increase of 26.37% in short interest. BCRX’s SI was 12.58M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.37% from 9.95 million shares previously. With 2.28 million avg volume, 6 days are for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s short sellers to cover BCRX’s short positions. The stock increased 4.14% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.895. About 611,562 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 – Shire, BioCryst Pharma and Ionis Pharma are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $27,310 activity. $10,710 worth of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was bought by ASELAGE STEVE on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Gp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Huntington Fincl Bank owns 4,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co holds 105,040 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 6,937 shares. Great Point Prns Limited Co reported 5.96M shares. Baker Bros Advsrs Lp holds 0.79% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 15.12M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 13,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 49,111 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 129,306 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Blackrock has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 19,315 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 882,910 shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $319.36 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.

Among 3 analysts covering BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BioCryst had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of BCRX in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”.

Among 2 analysts covering Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Luna Innovations Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Northland Capital maintained the shares of LUNA in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by FBR Capital.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. $469,565 worth of stock was sold by Carilion Clinic on Monday, July 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Luna Innovations Incorporated shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.04 million shares or 4.56% more from 5.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt owns 11,300 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 958,279 shares. 468,147 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc invested in 0.58% or 405,383 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com holds 1.26M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA). Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 7,242 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited reported 0% in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA). Essex Investment Mngmt Comm Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 116,199 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) for 18,418 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 84,238 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 3,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) for 112,588 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 295,130 shares.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, makes, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. The company has market cap of $155.37 million. It operates in two divisions, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. It has a 15.82 P/E ratio. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes.