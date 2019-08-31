Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations Incorporated 4 3.16 N/A 0.06 90.35 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 24 2.79 N/A 1.17 22.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Luna Innovations Incorporated and Rudolph Technologies Inc. Rudolph Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Luna Innovations Incorporated. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Luna Innovations Incorporated has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Rudolph Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8%

Volatility & Risk

Luna Innovations Incorporated is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.75 beta. In other hand, Rudolph Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luna Innovations Incorporated. Its rival Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 5.7 respectively. Rudolph Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Luna Innovations Incorporated and Rudolph Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Luna Innovations Incorporated’s downside potential currently stands at -29.36% and an $4.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Rudolph Technologies Inc. is $30, which is potential 36.43% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rudolph Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Luna Innovations Incorporated and Rudolph Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.4% and 96.6% respectively. About 19.4% of Luna Innovations Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.9% of Rudolph Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luna Innovations Incorporated 3.83% 14.19% 16.52% 52.82% 51.92% 53.73% Rudolph Technologies Inc. -7.49% -4.67% 10.15% 25.03% -6.37% 31.51%

For the past year Luna Innovations Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Rudolph Technologies Inc. beats Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties on-line and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.