Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Scientific & Technical Instruments. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations Incorporated 4 2.89 N/A 0.03 161.43 Mitcham Industries Inc. 24 0.98 N/A -1.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Luna Innovations Incorporated and Mitcham Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations Incorporated 0.00% 17.7% 14.4% Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Luna Innovations Incorporated and Mitcham Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Luna Innovations Incorporated’s downside potential currently stands at -10.54% and an $4.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Luna Innovations Incorporated and Mitcham Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 4% of Luna Innovations Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luna Innovations Incorporated -1.74% 8.92% 40.37% 28.41% 57.49% 34.93% Mitcham Industries Inc. 1.83% 0.12% 9.15% 9.15% 7.78% 9.56%

For the past year Luna Innovations Incorporated was more bullish than Mitcham Industries Inc.

Summary

Luna Innovations Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Mitcham Industries Inc.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties on-line and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.