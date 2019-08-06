Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) and FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations Incorporated 4 2.65 N/A 0.06 90.35 FARO Technologies Inc. 48 2.12 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Luna Innovations Incorporated and FARO Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Luna Innovations Incorporated and FARO Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% FARO Technologies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Luna Innovations Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.75 beta. From a competition point of view, FARO Technologies Inc. has a 1.77 beta which is 77.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Luna Innovations Incorporated are 3.3 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor FARO Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Luna Innovations Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FARO Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Luna Innovations Incorporated and FARO Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 FARO Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Luna Innovations Incorporated’s average target price is $4.5, while its potential downside is -2.39%. Meanwhile, FARO Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $51.5, while its potential upside is 5.30%. The data provided earlier shows that FARO Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Luna Innovations Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.4% of Luna Innovations Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of FARO Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.4% of Luna Innovations Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are FARO Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luna Innovations Incorporated 3.83% 14.19% 16.52% 52.82% 51.92% 53.73% FARO Technologies Inc. 3.65% 4.48% -3.85% 27.7% -20.79% 31.37%

For the past year Luna Innovations Incorporated was more bullish than FARO Technologies Inc.

Summary

Luna Innovations Incorporated beats FARO Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties on-line and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

FARO Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety, cultural heritage, and other applications. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO Laser ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products without touching them, as well as offers a seven-axis contact/non-contact measurement device with an integrated laser scanner. It also provides FARO Gage, a combination of an articulated arm device with a computer and software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Cobalt Array Imager, a metrology-grade structured light imager; FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO Scanner Freestyle3DX, a handheld scanner that documents rooms, structures, and objects in 3D, as well as creates high-definition point clouds; and FARO Software, a proprietary CAD (computer-aided design)-based measurement and laser scanner software. Further, it provides CAM2 Measure 10 to complete measurement jobs; CAM2 Smartinspect, a CAM2 solution for measuring geometry and building dimensions; BuildIT, a CAD-to-part inspection software; FARO SCENE software to deliver a scan processing solution; FARO Public Safety Forensics software for law enforcement officers, firefighters, and loss control engineers; and PointSense software products that enable the use of real world objects in CAD applications. The company sells its products worldwide. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.