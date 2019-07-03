Luminus Management Upped Stake in Firstenergy (FE) by $34.64 Million as Valuation Rose; Chicago Equity Partners Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Stake by $2.97 Million

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 844,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.54 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.81 million, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 1.52M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 11/05/2018 – JCP&L to Host Supplier Diversity Program for Veterans; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company File Voluntary Petitions for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO SAYS 100% OF AD HOC CREDITORS IN FES AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Expects Investments to Support Projected Annual Adj EPS Growth of 6% to 8% Through 2021; 06/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 02/05/2018 – All-Electric Vehicle Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY RAISED FORECAST FOR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS `IMMEDIATE ACTION’ NEEDED TO KEEP PLANTS OPEN; 26/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Names Samuel Pierre-Louis Vice President, Information Technology

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 12,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,665 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93 million, down from 97,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 234,518 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Acadian Asset Management invested in 0% or 25,798 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 631 shares. Moors Cabot Inc invested in 25,208 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 67,923 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service owns 83,808 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco has invested 0.15% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Tru Communication Of Vermont holds 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 115 shares. Huber Cap Mngmt reported 27,318 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Parkside Bank Tru holds 0.01% or 349 shares. Barclays Plc holds 1.88M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd reported 8.45M shares stake.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 603,892 shares to 682,479 shares, valued at $39.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,800 shares, and cut its stake in Chemours Co/The.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 18,620 shares to 26,270 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 56,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Advsrs stated it has 2,627 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Columbus Hill Mngmt LP invested in 189,246 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa has invested 0.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.1% or 108,037 shares. 5,064 are owned by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability. Weatherstone Capital Management holds 1.04% or 4,155 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 24,086 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 414,268 shares. Bluespruce Invs Lp invested in 474,992 shares or 4.93% of the stock. Monetary invested in 1.55% or 16,620 shares. Avenir Corporation has 0.57% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.63% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Condor Cap Mngmt reported 0.65% stake. Mawer Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 408,630 shares.