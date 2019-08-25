Luminus Management Trimmed Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Stake by $17.49 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; Segall Bryant & Hamill Stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Has Upped by $429,165 as Share Price Declined

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.79M, down from 5.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 19/04/2018 – Rowan Provides Fleet Status Report Update; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 14,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 11,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $7.27 during the last trading session, reaching $148.1. About 203,454 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 125,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 688,323 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc. Assetmark reported 1,227 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 32,940 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Boothbay Fund Management reported 0.03% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Glenmede Trust Na reported 1,569 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Group reported 332,973 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 110,822 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Company invested in 567,597 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Gp Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Ancora Advisors Ltd Company reported 10,000 shares stake. Van Eck Associate Corporation owns 1.43 million shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.04% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Materials Inc by 61,792 shares to 460,125 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 211,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

