Luminus Management Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) Cut by $16.90 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Halliburton Co (Call) (HAL) Stake by $31.90 Million; Stock Value Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (Call) (HAL) by 80.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 209,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 50,100 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 933,700 shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 165,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The hedge fund held 227,318 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40 million, down from 393,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $106.44. About 28,745 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $80.72M for 38.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $334.27M for 13.54 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

