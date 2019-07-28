Luminus Management Raised Its Nisource (NI) Holding; Rockland Trust Co Has Trimmed Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $368,594 as Market Value Rose

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 150.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 737,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13 million, up from 488,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 2.03 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,014 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31M, down from 183,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Pr (Call) (XOP) by 2.60M shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $98.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.59M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 28,224 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company reported 4,170 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 93,205 shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd invested 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 148,175 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 51,700 shares. Zimmer Prns Ltd Partnership reported 17.54M shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 61.63 million shares stake. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5.14 million shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 300,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 300,329 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 87 shares in its portfolio.

More important recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga”, Twst.com published: “NiSource Inc.: NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 31 – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $31.99 million activity. Shares for $10.26M were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million was sold by CULVER JOHN.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 564,572 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Westwood Corp Il holds 3,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prns Incorporated owns 72,075 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11.07 million shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability owns 3,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 28,628 shares. Pacific Global Mgmt has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.23% or 30,009 shares. Eulav Asset reported 0.3% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 1.73 million shares. Lifeplan Financial has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Barnett & Commerce invested in 650 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 0.11% or 24,442 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Twitter, McDonald’s, Starbucks Rise Premarket – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “With Starbucks Now, the Coffee Chain Tests a Model for the App Era – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Takes Delivery Nationwide. Is This a Good Idea? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Starbucks (SBUX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,380 shares to 172,068 shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 25,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC).