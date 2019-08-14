Luminus Management Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) Has Lowered by $13.67 Million; Pdt Partners Stake In Gilead Sciences (GILD) Was Has Upped

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 68,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 360,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, up from 292,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.04. About 3.52 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 54.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 198,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 164,492 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, down from 362,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 1.04 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Prepard Foods Adjusted Operating Margin About 11%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26,103 shares to 98,682 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 52,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,643 shares, and cut its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Mgmt Llc reported 134,510 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 173,933 shares. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,064 shares in its portfolio. Greylin Invest Mangement Incorporated has 11,447 shares. Inr Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 186 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 130,671 shares. 3,148 are held by Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Llc. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 0.43% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,000 shares. Woodley Farra Manion owns 6,330 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Meridian Counsel reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Krensavage Asset Management Ltd holds 9.82% or 558,827 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 187,796 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 12,642 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Ltd Company Tn accumulated 400 shares. Eminence Limited Partnership reported 4.18 million shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.03% or 61,326 shares. Fort Lp invested in 5,418 shares. 606,537 were accumulated by Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce Ltd invested in 0.02% or 20,356 shares. Comm Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Ellington Gp Lc reported 11,700 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd accumulated 2.53% or 242,900 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Glenmede Commerce Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Stifel has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Hollencrest Capital holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 18,000 shares. 963,032 were accumulated by Rothschild & Asset Management Us Incorporated. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

