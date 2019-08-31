Luminus Management Position in Transocean LTD (RIG) Has Decreased by $37.44 Million as Shares Declined; As Kohl’s (KSS) Market Value Declined, Dnb Asset Management As Boosted Its Stake by $1.09 Billion

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 4.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.31 million, down from 7.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 13.59 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (KSS) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 15,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 52,488 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 billion, up from 36,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Kohl’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 2.42 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 10,375 shares to 131,258 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 140,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 883,577 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.94 million shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc holds 0% or 20,262 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 135,600 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & invested in 0% or 16,822 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 689,125 shares. Utd Financial Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Kistler has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 23,064 shares. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or has 0.23% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 82,030 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited owns 107,036 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.72% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.06% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 6,550 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 30 shares. Brandywine Global Management Ltd has 0.06% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Lpl Fincl Lc owns 32,513 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 656,543 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 126,897 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 420,095 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0.06% or 89,186 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.1% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Pinebridge Lp holds 38,075 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.02% or 13,910 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Management Ab has invested 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,037 shares to 185,521 shares, valued at $22.74B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,234 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS).

