Luminus Management Position in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose While Smith Moore & Company Decreased by $358,608 Its Holding

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 146.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 3.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 5.77 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.56M, up from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 723,912 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EVOLUS RECEIVES FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER WITH COMMENTS ISOLATED TO CMC ITEMS; 29/03/2018 – CMC Markets Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Mar Rev NT$736.7M Vs NT$836.7M; 29/03/2018 – CMC Sees 2H18 Operating Income Significantly Above Prior Year; 06/03/2018 CMC’s McCarthy Sees Markets Reacting Poorly to Cohn Resignation (Video); 22/03/2018 – Commercial Metals 2Q Cont Ops EPS 8c; 27/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Commercial Metals Company Celebrate Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Commercial Metals ‘BB+’ Rtngs; Off CW/Neg; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Commercial Metals May Benefit, Industry Production Up; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 5,314 shares to 63,914 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.43 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Pr (Call) (XOP) by 2.60 million shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $98.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,951 shares, and cut its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X).

