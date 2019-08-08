Luminus Management Maintains Position in Green Plains (GPRE); Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Cut Its Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) as Valuation Rose

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 320.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 123,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 162,600 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 38,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 695,521 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 191,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 867,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.68 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 4.58M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold GPRE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 5.35% less from 39.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 422,174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 6,959 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 10,933 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Citigroup has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 44,609 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Luminus Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 162,600 shares. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership has 15,610 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 338,243 shares. Highbridge Cap Limited Liability owns 989,872 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Holding Inc has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Guggenheim Limited reported 0% stake. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 16,900 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 30,537 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 26,143 shares to 28,806 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infrastructure And Energy Al by 114,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,200 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $772.12 million for 7.68 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.