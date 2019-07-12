Luminus Management Lowered Its Position in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by $3.67 Million; Institute For Wealth Management Raised Tesla (TSLA) Stake by $643,932

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 48,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 133,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09 million, down from 181,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 595,217 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $243.39. About 7.67 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – Tesla Earnings: Musk Has Problem With ‘Boring’ Questions, Market Has Problem With Snarky CEO — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending plan include $100 mln for autonomous cars research, testing; 25/04/2018 – Mapbox Hires Former Tesla Autopilot Designer to Rethink Driverless-Car Maps; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Considered Adding Eye Tracking and Steering-Wheel Sensors to Autopilot System; 12/03/2018 – Tesla planned a production pause of its Model 3 in February “increase production rates.”; 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS IT PLANS TO COMPLAIN TO U.S. CONGRESS ABOUT CONDUCT OF THE NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD — COMPANY STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Tesla to Unveil China Plant Location as Early as Third Quarter; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX over data furore; 21/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Falls Short Of A Consumer Reports Recommendation, But Still ‘thrilling’ — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Tesla said Jim Keller, the head of its low-voltage hardware, Autopilot software and infotainment, is leaving the automaker

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $297.70 million for 9.16 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.

