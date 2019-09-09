Luminus Management Lifted Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Holding by $850,750; Share Value Rose; Arvest Trust Company Raised Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 10,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The hedge fund held 131,258 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 120,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 141,245 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Company – 04/23/2018 11:53 AM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/29/2018 11:09 AM; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Southwest Gas Corp’s $300MM Notes ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 135,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 367,170 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71 million, up from 231,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon selling Tumblr to WordPress owner (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 34,937 shares to 362,459 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Instl Tr (MIEIX) by 26,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.88% or 3.05 million shares in its portfolio. Welch Grp Inc Llc reported 3.13% stake. Family Mngmt Corp owns 1.48% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 57,900 shares. Gabelli And Investment Advisers holds 27,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest Comm Ltd Liability Corp holds 72,166 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Security Natl Trust owns 70,590 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability Co owns 0.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,719 shares. Bragg Finance accumulated 133,467 shares. 204,324 are held by Uss Mngmt Limited. Guild Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 3.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mycio Wealth Prns Lc holds 23,288 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Com reported 353,421 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 530,121 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). 31,652 were reported by Congress Asset Management Com Ma. Intrust Bank Na stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Prudential stated it has 286,500 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 46,369 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) or 5,435 shares. 495 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 106,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants holds 0.02% or 3,911 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Arizona State Retirement Sys has 38,115 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 21,173 shares. Luminus Management Lc holds 0.23% or 131,258 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.06% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 603,892 shares to 682,479 shares, valued at $39.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 48,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,000 shares, and cut its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST).

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Southwest Gas Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Interviewed by Advisor Access – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Utility Stocks to Trust for Retirement – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 24, 2019.