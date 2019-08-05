Luminus Management Lifted Position in Caterpillar (CAT) as Share Value Declined; Brown Advisory Securities Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Raised by $3.48 Million

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 17,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 302,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.97M, up from 284,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.97 million shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – BEAZLEY PLC BEZG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 650P FROM 550P; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First American Commercial Bank stated it has 143,844 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Company owns 54,496 shares. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,508 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,116 shares. Navellier & Associates has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Gladius Capital Mgmt LP has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Peddock Advsr Lc invested in 1.47% or 26,754 shares. Davis holds 3.72% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 62,504 shares. Botty Investors Lc owns 550 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Georgia-based Willis Counsel has invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brinker owns 95,095 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.82% or 10,224 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership reported 3,986 shares. Arvest Bancshares Trust Division holds 227,895 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 4,850 shares to 3,428 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 27,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,875 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement has 871,886 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. National Bank Of The West invested in 8,891 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 278,692 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.69% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co owns 0.5% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 10,033 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 19,990 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Fil Limited reported 182,314 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 5,900 shares. Caprock Gp accumulated 7,266 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 42,254 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Fairview Capital Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has 5,460 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Private Trust Co Na holds 0.19% or 6,665 shares.

