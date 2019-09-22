Luminus Management Lifted Its Position in Mrc Global (MRC) by $10.76 Million as Shares Declined; Archon Capital Management Position in Zix (ZIXI) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (MRC) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 632,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.74M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 1.41M shares traded or 50.81% up from the average. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 20/03/2018 – MRC ALLIED UNIT PLANS 8.5B-PESO CLARK SOLAR PROJECT: INQUIRER; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – MRC HAS APPLIED FOR AN URGENT INTERDICT TO EFFECT A RETURN TO WORK; 10/04/2018 – MRC Global at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 12/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED RISES 3.2% AFTER RAISING PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 05/03/2018 MRC Grants comScore Media Metrix Continued Accreditation; 23/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – AFFECTED EMPLOYEES ARE DEMANDING END-OF- CONTRACT TERMINATION PACKAGES FROM MRC; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Ubs O’Connor LLC Exits Position in MRC Global

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 507,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 50,049 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 557,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 543,705 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $5.00 million for 21.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $545.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dhi Group Inc by 581,120 shares to 3.85M shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 157,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Onespan Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold ZIXI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Co has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 14,800 shares. 5,001 are held by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 2.54 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 536,714 shares. Prudential Fincl has 18,908 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 207,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1.37 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Ajo Lp invested in 49,444 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.05% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc holds 136,470 shares. Burt Wealth reported 0.05% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 71,802 shares. 875 were reported by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Wells Fargo Mn owns 89,581 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MRC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 4.37% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Howard Invs New York, New York-based fund reported 147,682 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 155,949 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 4.32 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp has 0% invested in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 4.44M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.31% or 663,802 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Co Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 277,833 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 2.33M shares. Comerica Financial Bank has 23,098 shares. Mcclain Value Management Ltd Llc accumulated 211,327 shares or 4.62% of the stock. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg has invested 0.07% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Brown Advisory owns 2.24M shares. M&T Bank & Trust owns 10,994 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.01% or 1,440 shares.

