Luminus Management Increases Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG); Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $347,110 as Valuation Rose

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, down from 100,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 1.73M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 1014.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 5.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 5.57M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.74M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 1.32M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 541,175 shares to 4.69M shares, valued at $177.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 3.51M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.55 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

