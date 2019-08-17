Luminus Management Increased United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Fort LP Cut Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Stake

Fort Lp decreased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) stake by 29.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp sold 51,820 shares as Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN)’s stock declined 1.98%. The Fort Lp holds 122,241 shares with $5.49 million value, down from 174,061 last quarter. Allison Transmission Hldgs I now has $5.19B valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 503,635 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Luminus Management Llc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 188.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 182,300 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 279,100 shares with $35.97 million value, up from 96,800 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $107.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:ALSN) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has $55 highest and $48 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 21.29% above currents $43.08 stock price. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $48 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Fort Lp increased Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) stake by 12,534 shares to 39,045 valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) stake by 3,686 shares and now owns 13,916 shares. Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Inc owns 281,449 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 127,934 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.04 million shares stake. Advisory Lc owns 909 shares. Paloma Mngmt reported 0.11% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.78M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fund Sa has 507,395 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 20,886 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.08% or 190,825 shares. Wright Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 18,630 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia has invested 0.03% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc owns 763,857 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 723,748 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited owns 0.04% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 375,591 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 5,041 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity. $229,995 worth of stock was bought by Bohley G Frederick on Friday, April 26.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75’s average target is 19.75% above currents $125.05 stock price. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Warren Averett Asset Lc holds 3,176 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Spirit Of America Management Corporation has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 12,772 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 12,000 shares. Virginia-based Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corporation has invested 1.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lee Danner Bass Inc reported 1.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). White Pine Ltd Company accumulated 0.3% or 6,385 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assoc holds 124,925 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Davis R M stated it has 272,660 shares. Geode Management Limited Com accumulated 10.37M shares or 0.35% of the stock. California-based Btr Capital Management has invested 2.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 6,632 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).