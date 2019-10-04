Luminus Management Increased Its Mrc Global (MRC) Stake by $10.76 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Decreased by $764,586 as Share Value Declined

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (MRC) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 632,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.74M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 730,887 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 02/05/2018 – MRC Global 1Q EPS 13c; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global Reprices Term Loan B; 26/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Royals perform well at MRC meet; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – MRC HAS APPLIED FOR AN URGENT INTERDICT TO EFFECT A RETURN TO WORK; 19/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) INC.’S RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 14,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 52,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 66,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 189,630 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $34.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 62,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,251 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).

More notable recent MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston energy-related cos. name new CFOs – Houston Business Journal” on September 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MRC Global Announces Update to Third Quarter 2019 Revenue Estimates and Share Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold MRC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 4.37% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Ma holds 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) or 277,833 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 155,949 shares. Moreover, Schneider Capital has 0.89% invested in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 218,869 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 169,383 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford & accumulated 650,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 116,951 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 20,084 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco accumulated 51,127 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Com has 0% invested in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Citigroup holds 28,780 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 4.44 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech LP holds 1,837 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better IoT Buy: Sierra Wireless vs. Cisco – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Costco, Cisco, Micron & more – CNBC” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Oracle – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Invt Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 67,536 shares to 607,596 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 18,177 shares stake. Caprock Grp has 73,857 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Motco has invested 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pacific Global Investment Mgmt has 1.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 108,720 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtn Lc holds 0.66% or 34,073 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 218,780 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 26,938 are owned by Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth. Wright Invsts Incorporated has 1.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 40,037 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.77% or 187.99 million shares. Perritt Capital invested in 0.18% or 8,956 shares. Phocas Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).