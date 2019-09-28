Luminus Management Increased Holding in Gran Tierra Energy (GTE); Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Share Value Declined While Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Cut Its Position by $566,300

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 4.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The hedge fund held 27.82 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.00 million, up from 23.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 1.77M shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q Rev $71M; 18/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5 FROM C$4; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Net $5.3M; 27/03/2018 – BallenIsles Charities Foundation sets another fundraising record — awarding more than Half-a-Million Dollars in Financial Gran; 14/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Completes Redemptions of 2020 and 2024 Debentures; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior Secured Convertible Debentures Due 2020 and 2024 and Providing Option for Immediate Liquidity on 2018…; 03/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Continues to Report Growth in Its First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 07/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 14,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $513,000, down from 30,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 2.58M shares traded or 140.18% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 62,695 shares to 105,251 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Steel Corp (Call) (NYSE:X) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,500 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 312 shares to 1,027 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.60B for 14.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.